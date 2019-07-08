A Lincoln, Nebraska man’s springtime attempt to outrun local law enforcement in his vehicle recently landed him felony convictions in district court.
Joshua H.D. Poppe, 28, faces a possibility of serving more than five years in Kansas prison as a result of an April 2nd incident along US Highway 73 and into the Atchison city limits. Poppe pleaded no contest Friday, July 5 in Atchison County District Court to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement involving five or more moving violations, a felony, two counts reckless driving and possession of marijuana are all three misdemeanor offenses. Sentencing for Poppe is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 in district court, or possibly sooner contingent on the completion of the court-ordered pre-sentencing investigative report.
Poppe’s conviction stemmed from an incident as he traveled through the county in the Meade Road and Highway 73 vicinity when Deputy James Stuart, of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, observed a vehicle without a taillight. As Stuart proceeded to conduct a traffic stop, he determined the license tag did not match the vehicle. It came to light the vehicle had been reported stolen from Lincoln, Nebraska. Despite signals from law enforcement to pull over during the pursuit, Poppe continued eastbound toward Atchison. Deputy David Worley deployed stop sticks. Although Poppe swerved to avoid them some deflation occurred. Despite puncture, Poppe continued eastbound along Main Street even after tires were wore down to the rims and Deputy David Worley was about struck during the Poppe’s attempt to elude.
After Poppe’s vehicle came to a stop, marijuana was found inside his the vehicle.
Poppe remains incarceration on the $15,000 bond amount.
