A $150,000 bond amount is in place for a 25-year-old Atchison man arrested Friday and jailed in connection with a warrant related to an August incident that involved dangerous drugs.
David K. Pickens is facing four charges that are all categorized as Level 2 drug felonies that were announced Aug. 30 in district court. The felony complaint includes:
Possession of a controlled substance, believed to be methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute;
Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp;
Possession of heroin;
and Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.
Pickens also faces one count possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor offense in the new case. He is also facing a probation revocation that stems from a felony 2018 case. His bond is $20,000 for the pending revocation.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said that Pickens’ new batch of legal problems arose from incident that began to unfold about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21 when deputies attempted to stop a 2006 Pontiac vehicle in the 500 block of Park Street.
The vehicle fled across the bridge and into Platte County, Missouri. The vehicle turned southbound along 130th Road, Laurie said. The vehicle came to rest after it entered a large area of roadway that had been washed out due to the recent flooding and became partially submerged. The driver managed to exit the vehicle, fled on foot from the scene and currently remains at large.
The passenger, identified as Pickens, exited the vehicle and surrendered himself to authorities, Laurie said. Pickens was arrested after an amount of methamphetamine allegedly quantifiable for distribution and heroin were discovered.
Pickens was taken to the Platte County Jail that night. Pickens subsequently waived his right to extradition and was returned to Kansas where he remains in the county jail. Pickens indicated he will apply for court-appointed counsel to represent him. He is on the calendar for the 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, Sept. 6 in district court.
In addition to a 2018 drug conviction, Pickens was convicted in 2017 for felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Concerning other recent district court matters, two men were ordered to serve time in prison in connection with unrelated felony drug convictions:
Atlakson gets 4.5 years
Ray C. Atlakson, 32, Hiawatha, was handed a 54-month prison sentence on Aug. 23 for possession of a controlled substance, being methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute.
Post-release supervision will be for 36-months. Atlakson was additionally required to register as drug offender. He additionally sentenced to 11 months for possession of paraphernalia with the intent to distribute a controlled substance to run concurrent to the controlling sentence.
Atlakson was also ordered to undergo drug treatment while in prison and to receive the proper medical care for congestive heart failure and enlarged heart conditions. Atlakson’s conviction arose from his arrest March 7 at a residence in the 1100 block of Riley Street.
Milson faces ~1.5 years George E. Milson III, of Atchison, was sentenced Aug. 16 to 18 months with an eligibility of 20 percent good time credit. Post-release supervision will be for 24 months for possession of the controlled substance, methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute. For driving while suspended, a second or subsequent offense, Milson was handed a one year jail sentence to run concurrent with his prison sentence. Before Milson heard his fate he offered an apology to the court and the community.
“I am looking forward to treatment while I am in the correctional facility,” Milson said, “and to my post-release supervision as a productive citizen.”
Milson was convicted by way of a no contest plea entered July 5. The conviction arose from Milson’s arrest in early April for failure to appear for a 2018 traffic ticket. At the time of his arrest, Milson was in possession of an amount between 3.5 to 100 grams of a substance identified as methamphetamine.
