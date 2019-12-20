A 41-yearold Atchison man is headed for a springtime trial to have jurors determine his innocence or guilt related an allegation he sold a dangerous drug.
Darren Lee Powell pleaded not guilty Dec. 13 in Atchison County District Court to multiple charges filed against in a complaint alleging the following felonies: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school; possession of a drug-related paraphernalia with intent to distribute; use of a telecommunication facility in relation to the distribution of a controlled substance; and failure to obtain a drug tax tamp.
Powell’s trial date is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, March 20 in district court.
Powell’s plea and request for a jury trial came at the conclusion of an evidentiary hearing Dec. 13 in Atchison County District Court.
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Powell June 5 as the result of an undercover investigation in early February that centered on suspicions of drug activity in the 800 block of Central School within 1,000 feet of Central School. If convicted as charged, Powell potentially faces a maximum of more than 18 years in state prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.