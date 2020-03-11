Formal charges were pending Wednesday morning against a 53-year-old Atchison man in connection a residential burglary and theft of firearms reportedly in a Riverview Drive neighborhood.
Timothy E. Cafferty was arrested by police Tuesday evening following an investigation that ensued about an hour earlier.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said police responded about 5 p.m. to a residence in the 1400 block of Riverview Drive to investigate the report of a burglary. After their arrival police determined unlawful entry had been made into the residence and several firearms were missing. Cafferty, a known acquaintance of the victim, was located near the crime scene and was arrested, Wilson reported.
Cafferty was taken to the Atchison County Jail where he remained overnight, held without bond pending charges.
