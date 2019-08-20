An afternoon fuss between two men unknown to each other resulted in injury inflicted from a crutch and the arrest of a local man who remains confined at the county jail on a $15,000 bond.
Andre D. Harris, 28, of Atchison, was arrested after 5:30 p.m. Monday after the Atchison Police Department responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of North Fifth Street. Police say it was there where Harris struck a 22-year-old male in the face with an aluminum crutch. Harris faces charges that include aggravated battery, criminal threat and interference with law enforcement.
Police Chief Mike Wilson said the victim reported the incident, which led to an investigation. The victim and Harris were not acquainted with each other, but a verbal argument ensued between the two men outside the apartment complex that escalated into a physical aggravated battery, Wilson said. The victim suffered injuries to his facial area. EMS responders examined the victim at the scene, but he was not transported to a hospital.
Wilson said Harris refused to cooperate with police and resisted arrest at the scene that led to his arrest for interference with law enforcement. It was after Harris was arrested that a bag of what police said appears to be synthetic marijuana was found in his pocket.
The arrest reports have been forwarded to the Atchison County Attorney for review, Wilson said.
Atchison County Jail Log information shows Harris has an appointment for the 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, Aug. 23 in Atchison County District Court.
