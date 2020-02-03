Atchison police authorities are tracking clues to find the culprits responsible for two unrelated larcenies that occurred in recent days centering on missing goods worth thousands of dollars.
Both investigations are continuing, said Chief Mike Wilson, of the Atchison Police Department. Although police are following leads police have not linked the two crimes as being related, Wilson said.
The first case centers on a burglary that occurred within a three-hour time frame between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 in the 1500 block of South Eighth Street. Missing and still unaccounted for are four rifles, two shotguns, a handgun, a flat screen television set, a watch and an Xbox video gaming system. Jonathan J. Collins reported the theft to police.
A 2012 Dodge Durango sports utility vehicle is the focus of the second case under investigation. The Durango was taken during overnight between the hours of 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 and 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 from the 500 block of Riley Street. The Durango is dark blue in color. Megan Crowley reported the vehicle theft.
Anyone with information about either one of these crimes, or any suspicious activities in the neighborhoods can walk into Atchison City Hall during daytime hours and talk to police at 515 Kansas Avenue, or call the Atchison County Communications Center anytime day or night at 913-367-4323.
