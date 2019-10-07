A homicide investigation remains ongoing related to the death of Jason Pantle as the suspects arrested are tentatively scheduled to hear evidence this month that led to their respective aggravated battery charges filed against them.
An employee in the Doniphan County Attorney's Office declined to comment on the status of the charges due to the ongoing investigation.
All three defendants, Scott A. Vandeloo, 44, Brian A. Spilman Jr., 22, and Matthew C. Scherer, 30, all of Atchison, are scheduled for preliminary hearings in Doniphan County District Court on their respective felony charges, according to the Clerk of the Doniphan County District Court, Michelle Smith.
Vandeloo, Spilman and Scherer were arrested Sept. 25 by KBI agents, Communications Director Melissa Underwood, of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation initially reported on Sept. 26. The KBI announced the case was upgraded to a homicide on Sept. 30 after Pantle died two days earlier.
Spilman’s hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 with his court-appointed attorney Andrew Parmenter, of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Scherer is scheduled for preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11. Carl E. Cornwell, of Olathe, has been retained to serve as Scherer’s defense attorney.
Vandeloo is scheduled for hearing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, as of Monday, Oct. 07. There was no attorney of record yet for Vandeloo, Smith said.
Spilman, Scherer and Vandeloo all are in confinement at the Leavenworth County Jail, each held on $150,000 bond amount, according to a Doniphan Count Sheriff’s Office staff member.
Pantle, 42, of Cummings, an area musician and songwriter, died Sept. 28 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City where he was treated for head injuries he suffered as the result of an altercation that occurred Sept. 22 during an overnight party in Doniphan.
