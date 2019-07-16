Domestic charges have mounted against a St. Joseph, Missouri, man held in the Atchison County Jail on $70,000 bond since his arrest late last week.
Jason E. Markley, 43, faces a combined total of six felonies and four misdemeanors filed in two different batches arising from two different incidents. Atchison Police Department authorities apprehended Markley on the morning of July 11 in south Atchison after he stepped onto the Amelia Earhart Bridge. The charges against Markley were announced Monday, July 15, in Atchison County District Court.
The most recent complaint was filed earlier in the day involving seven counts:
aggravated intimidation of a victim to prevent a victim a 34-year-old female victim from making a report to police;
aggravated assault after the victim was put at harm from a knife;
criminal threat, alleging Markley threatened to shoot the same aforementioned victim;
two counts criminal threat with intent to terrorize two minors born in 2007 and 2008 uttered threats to kill the youngsters, all five crimes are felony offenses;
domestic battery and criminal restraint, misdemeanors.
A $40,000 bond relates to this group of charges.
The first batch contains four charges arising from a sequence of events that occurred Wednesday, July 10. The complaint involves the same adult female victim and the child born in 2007.
These initial charges were filed late in the afternoon on Friday, July 12 in district court. Count I aggravated domestic battery, a felony, alleges Markley impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the adult female by applying pressure to her throat in a rude or angry manner. The complaint implies the victim is a family or household member of Markley’s.
The remaining three counts are misdemeanors:
Count II is battery, alleges Markley knowingly caused physical contact in a rude or angry manner with the child.
Count III – intimidation of a victim is an allegation that Markley attempted to prevent the female from reporting the incident to law enforcement.
Count IV is a misdemeanor theft and relates to the female’s bank card taken without her permission. A$30,000 bond amount remains intact on the initial group of charges.
Markley was initially booked into the county jail on a $2,500 bond in place related to a 2018 failure to appear warrant for an unrelated matter.
Kelly Fuemmeler, a Troy-based attorney has been appointed to serve as defense counsel for Markley. Counsel and defendant are scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket for Friday, July 19 in district court.
