Atchison police are on the lookout for a missing car reported stolen sometime during the darkness of night on Monday at a location in south town.
The Tuesday, March 31 police blotter report indicates Jack Gray, of Atchison, reported the theft of a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo from the 1000 block of North Fourth Street overnight March 30-31.
Police say the car was taken between the hours of 10 p.m. Monday and about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Gray told police he stepped outside of his home and saw that his car last seen parked along the street in front of his residence was missing.
Wilson described the missing vehicle as a white two-door with a value of about $4,000.
Anyone with information about this crime, or who noticed any suspicious behavior can call police during daytime hours at 913-367-5525.
