Atchison police make one arrest within 15 minutes following a reported early Monday morning shooting that left one occupied residence damaged along North Eighth Street.
Police say they apprehended 21-year-old Za’Heer D. Cluke about 1:25 a.m. following an investigation that led them to his residence in the in the 500 block of North Ninth Street.
It was about 1:10 a.m. on April 13 when police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street said Chief Mike Wilson, of the Atchison Police Department. There were no injuries reported, but there was damage to a residence.
Wilson conveyed his belief from the preliminary investigative finding that a handgun recovered at a location between the shooting site and the place of arrest is the one alleged to have been involved in the shooting. A search warrant was subsequently executed at the suspect’s residence where additional evidence was seized, Wilson in a press release.
Cluke was transported to the Atchison County Jail following his arrest for criminal discharge of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
Formal charges filed by Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker later in the day on Monday included criminal discharge of a firearm, a felony, and a misdemeanor unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Cluke remain in the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bond, according the jail log.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation Public Offender Registry indicates Cluke is currently listed as a lifetime sex offender registrant in connection with 2013 Atchison County felony conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving a 13-year-old female. The conviction stemmed from an Aug. 6, 2013 incident.
