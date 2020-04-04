A local man has been ordered to serve more than nine years behind bars in a state prison for felony drug offenses committed in the presence of children late last year.
Chris A. Studdard, 30, was sentenced last week in Atchison County District Court. Studdard was sentenced to 108 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance that authorities identified as methamphetamine. For aggravated endangerment of a child, Studdard was handed a 6-month sentence to run consecutive to the possession charge. Both crimes are felony offenses.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said 114 months is the total amount of time Studdard was sentenced to serve.
“Law enforcement worked very hard on this case, as they do all of their cases,” Becker said in a press release to the Globe. “The Drug Task Force was able to remove an ounce of methamphetamine from our community, which is a rather large amount.”
Studdard was sentenced Feb. 14 in district court after he waived his right to a hearing of evidence and pleaded no contest. Studdard’s conviction stemmed from a warrant obtained by the Atchison County Sherriff’s Office Drug Task Force that centered on an investigation of drug activity. The warrant was executed Dec. 2019 at Studdard’s residence.
Drug task force members confiscated more than an ounce of methamphetamine from Studdard’s vehicle, Becker said. Also seized were various articles of drug paraphernalia. Authorities determined there were two young children residing at the dwelling within the same time frame as the investigation.
“The Atchison County Attorney’s Office is dedicated to the prosecution of drug offenses and is aware of the impact of drugs,” Becker said. “In particular, the effect that methamphetamine has on our community.”
The investigation ended with a just result and was well-organized, Becker said.
Studdard has previous felony convictions that include a 2016 Atchison County conviction for criminal in possession of a weapon within five years of a felony conviction and a 2015 Mitchell County felony drug possession conviction according to a Kansas Criminal Justice Information System report.
