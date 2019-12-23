A Leavenworth woman will have 18 months of probation to look forward to as an alternative to prison time for multiple crimes committed in Atchison involving drugs, resisting arrest and theft.
Bambi J. Richardson, 42, was sentenced Friday, Dec. 20, in Atchison County District Court. Richardson’s underlying prison sentences are 11 months for possession of methamphetamine, suspended to 18 months of probation with the condition that she successfully completes mandatory drug treatment under the SB 123 mandate.
Richardson also has a six-month sentence for battery against a law enforcement officer, suspended to 12 months of probation to concurrently run with the handed down for the drug conviction. Richardson is eligible for 20 percent of good time credit.
For a conviction of misdemeanor theft, Richardson was sentenced to one year in the county jail, concurrent to her felony sentences; the jail time was also suspended to a year of probation. Atchison County Community Corrections will supervise Richardson’s probations.
Richardson pleaded guilty on Nov. 11 in district court. The convictions arose from a shoplifting incident July 26 at Walmart after she was identified as a suspect. After police confronted her she kicked toward the officers’ legs and chest areas. During her apprehension police found an off-white substance identified as meth in her possession. The meth was contained within a small plastic bag. Charges were dismissed related to her arrest Oct. 10 that arose from a trespassing complaint in a neighborhood in the northern part of the city.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker prosecuted the matters, and Judd Herbster served as Richardson’s court-appointed defense counsel.
