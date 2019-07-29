The KANSASWORKS Mobile Center is coming to Atchison and Hiawatha on designated days during the months of August, October and December.
Topeka Workforce Center staff will be on-site to help job seekers register on KANSASWORKS.com, create resumes, conduct job searches and apply for job openings. Businesses are invited to attend in effort to be on hand with information about available jobs.
The Mobile Center, a 38-foot mobile computer lab is equipped with 10 computer stations to use for unemployment insurance claim filing, job searches and job applications related to job openings. It is available to serve both to serve both job seekers and businesses with positions to fill as well as to obtain information about the labor market and more.
The Mobile Center will be present between the hours 9:30 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Atchison Public Library, 401 Kansas Avenue in Atchison; and between the hours of 1:30 to 4 p.m. on the same days at Hiawatha City Hall, 701 Oregon St. in Hiawatha.
For more information contact Regional Operations Manager Cheryl White, Kansas Department of Commerce at 785-235-1622, or Cheryl.white@ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.