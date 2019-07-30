The case against an Effingham man facing a felony battery charge arising from a late night, springtime bar fight resulted in a waitress seriously injured is heading for a jury trial this winter.
Zakkery W. Hollands, pleaded not guilty Friday, July 26 in Atchison County District Court to one felony count aggravated battery and attempted battery, a misdemeanor offense.
The trial is scheduled to commence Tuesday, Dec. 10, pre-trial motions will tentative be subject for consideration Monday, Nov. 11 in district court. Hollands was bound over to stand charges as filed in the complaint after an evidentiary hearing July 1.
Atchison police arrested the 23-year-old Hollands in early April. The arrest and subsequent charges followed an investigation that concerned a disturbance after midnight March 31 at Mueller’s Locker Room. Police say Chris McKee, a Mueller’s employee suffered a severe arm injury after she and other employees escorted Hollands out of the bar after he became upset and swung his fist toward a customer. Police allege it was outside the establishment when Hollands became more upset and shoved McKee off the elevated entrance to the building. McKee suffered an arm injury and was subsequently transported by ambulance to a Topeka area hospital.
Following his arrest, Hollands was booked into the Atchison County Jail. He has since bailed out after a $30,000 bond was posted for his release. Hollands hired Allen Ternent to serve as his defense counsel.
