A 44-year-old Atchison man was found guilty on 15 counts of multiple crimes, some involving sexual violence after about six hours of jury deliberation on Thursday in Atchison County District Court.
Richard C. Butler was convicted Thursday, March 19 in district court for the felony crimes that include three counts rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault; criminal threat; criminal damage to property; and the following misdemeanors: domestic battery; intimidation of a victim and harassment by a telecommunication device.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker prosecuted the case. Following announcement of the verdict, Becker said she respects the jury’s verdict and expects to make recommendations at the time of Butler’s sentencing.
Sentencing for Butler is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 7 in district court.
District Court Judge Robert Bednar said the sentencing date will be contingent on the Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order regarding court closures due to COVID-19.
KiAnn Caprice Spradlin serves as Butler’s court-appointed defense counsel.
Butler’s conviction arose from his arrest by Atchison police on May 11, 2019 at his female victim’s residence within the city limits. The trial proceeding commenced with jury selection completed on Monday. Testimony began on Tuesday and continued Wednesday. Closing arguments were heard before jurors began their deliberation on Thursday.
Following announcement of the verdict, Butler was escorted back to the Atchison County Jail where he has been incarcerated since his arrest.
The trial this week was the second start of a trial concerning the recent charges. The initial trial in December of 2019 resulted in a mistrial and he proceeding was halted because of a remark heard concerning inadmissible evidence in the presence of a jury.
