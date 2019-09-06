A man facing felony charges in connection with an early summer shooting that left one man seriously injured in the northern part of Atchison is heading for jury trial.
Kevin V. Maxey, 31, has been bound over trial by jury to commence at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 throughout Tuesday, Oct. 1. Charges against Maxey include attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm upon or from any public roadway.
Maxey, represented by his court-appointed defense counsel John Kurth, pleaded not guilty on Friday, Sept. 6 in Atchison County District Court.
Evidence that led to the complaint against Maxey was presented Sept. 3 in district court. Initially, District Court Judge Robert Bednar bound Maxey over on the murder charge and discharged the firearms complaint. In turn, Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker filed a motion for Bednar to reconsider, which he did on Friday before arraignment, according to the district court’s Register of Action Report.
Maxey remains in the Atchison County Jail on $150,000 bond.
The charges against Maxey arose from an early morning June 9 incident near the LFM Park area where a group of about 20 persons had gathered, according to a published Globe news report. An argument, mostly between two people had escalated into shots fired that resulted in a 42-year-old male bystander struck by two bullets. The victim, an Atchison resident, suffered serious injury and was transported to a St. Joseph, Missouri, hospital.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Buchanan County, Missouri Drug Strike Force, the St. Joseph, Missouri Street Crimes Unit and Atchison Police Department detectives apprehended Maxey after information developed that he might be at an apartment complex. Maxey was taken into custody July 3 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He subsequently waived extradition proceedings and arrived July 10 in Atchison.
