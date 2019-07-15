About four years of hard time was handed down Friday in district court for a local woman recently convicted her part in dangerous drug transactions, all felony offenses.
Heather D. Meyer, 41, of Atchison, was sentenced to 49 months in state prison for distribution of methamphetamine with 36 moths of post release supervision as the controlling sentence. Eight months for the use of a telecommunication facility to arrange an unlawful drug transaction; and six months for no drug tax stamp are to run concurrent to distribution sentence. Meyer is eligible for 20 percent good time credits.
Judge Robert Bednar of the District Court of Atchison County sentenced Meyer after a hearing to consider a departure from prison time her court-appointed attorney Judd Herbster filed on her behalf.
Atchison County Attorney said she is not unsympathetic to Meyer, but is well aware of the impact of meth and its relationship to problems in the community. Becker spoke on her view that the best way to address the problem is to remove individuals from the community who are associated with its distribution.
Bednar described meth as being the scourge of the community for months. He said although he is not unsympathetic to Meyer and her situation, the court does take some factors into consideration for departures.
The defendant played a major role in the distribution, and there have not been any determinations that she was threatened or forced to partake in any drug transaction, Bednar said. There is no indication that she or her family were at risk from anyone to show coercion in the drug activities.
“Our community is wracked with meth,” Bednar said. “It’s the worst I’ve seen.” There are horrible ramifications from it, Bednar said.
Meyer’s arrest on New Year’s Day marked the first meth arrest in 2019, the Atchison Globe reported. Her arrest was the result of an Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigation that was launched in October of 2018, according to the initial sheriff’s report.
Meyer pleaded guilty to the three charges in late spring.
