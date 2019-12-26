A woman’s outstanding warrant for no proof of insurance within recent days landed her an arrest and felony charges currently on file for a controlled substance located inside the county jail.
Whitney Hanson, 31, of Atchison, faces a formal complaint charging her for trafficking contraband and possession of methamphetamine, both are felony offenses. Hanson also faces one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia.
Undersheriff Toby Smith reports after Hanson was booked into the Atchison County Jail after she was arrested by Atchison police officers on the night of Dec. 21. On Dec. 22, sheriff’s office authorities arrested Hanson in connection with some contraband found within the intake area of the jail.
Sheriff’s authorities conducted a short investigation that subsequently led to the Hanson’s arrest for a stimulant, and possession of a stimulant and for trafficking contraband in a correctional facility as well as the possession of drug paraphernalia.
During Monday’s criminal court docket, Hanson heard that there were felony charges pending against her, and a $500 bond was in place concerning the no insurance violation that stemmed from a Dec. 16 incident.
Hanson remains in jail, and is scheduled for the 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 docket in district court.
