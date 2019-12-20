About half of the inmates have returned to confinement in their quarters at the Atchison County Jail in wake of a fire that caused their displacement last weekend even though a criminal investigation remains ongoing.
Atchison County Undersheriff Toby Smith said the power was restored late Thursday night to the A and B Pods. On Friday morning, about 30 inmates were transported back to the jail throughout Friday morning from some neighboring facilities.
Twenty-two inmates are still out at the other facilities, said Jail Captain Travis Wright.
Smith and Wright agreed they expect a complete restoration of power in all pods and the return of the remaining inmates sometime Saturday. The total cost arising from the damages associated with the transporting and boarding inmates, repairs and labor still remains unknown. Sheriff Jack Laurie indicated that insurance would likely cover part of the costs.
The inmates were moved out early morning hours on Dec. 12 after circuitry ignited inside an electrical panel in the C Pod, Sheriff Jack Laurie initially reported to the Globe. Although there was a flame that flashed it was enough to sizzle along the plastic coated wires and circuitry that zapped the power controlling lighting and access for doors within the secured area inside the county jail.
Because the security of the inmates was at risk, they were transported to jails in the neighboring jurisdictions in Leavenworth, Doniphan, Jefferson and Brown counties. Fifteen inmates remained in the jail and were housed in the intake and work release cells. There were no injuries, but some inmates were treated on site by emergency responders for smoke inhalation issues.
The electrical trouble originated from a flooded jail cell and some water was penetrated to the interior of the box and impacted the circuitry.
There have been no results made yet in connection with incident, but authorities are continuing the investigation, Smith said.
