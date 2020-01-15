Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office have determined the gunshot wound a 16-year-old female suffered to her hand earlier this week was accidental in nature.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said it was about 5 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to Atchison Hospital to take a report concerning the girl’s accident. Deputies determined that while the girl was in the process of dissembling a 9mm handgun in effort to clean it at a location in the Potter area when the weapon discharged and caused injury to the girl.
The girl was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where she treated for minor injury and was subsequently released from the hospital, Laurie said.
