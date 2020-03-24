By Order of the Kansas Supreme Court, Administrative Order 2020-PR-16, the Atchison County District Court is closed, except for emergency hearings, until further notice. Persons who wish to seek an emergency Protection from Abuse Order or Protection from Stalking Order can obtain the proper forms between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Atchison Police Department or the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office. Regarding the status of court cases that have been scheduled for hearing while District Court is closed, parties should contact their attorney or phone the Clerk of the District Court at 913-804-6066 when the Clerk’s office has reopened.
Emergency protection forms available from law enforcement
STAFF REPORTS
