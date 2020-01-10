A local man potentially faces more than a year in state prison for leading police last month on a pursuit into Missouri then back to Kansas.
Dean I. Larkin, 21, of Atchison, pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 10, in Atchison County District Court one count felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, the misdemeanors of one count driving while suspended, a second offense, and reckless driving. Speeding and driving left of center violations and infractions that included one failure to stop at a stop light and eight failures to stop at stop sign infractions were dismissed.
A case involving a reckless driving, misdemeanor charge that arose from a mid-November was also dismissed.
Sentencing for Larkin will tentatively take place during the 9 a.m. docket on Friday, Feb. 28 in district court. The crime carries a potential penalty from 5 to17 months in prison.
Larkin was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, and has remained in the county jail for 30 days in lieu of a $7,500 bond. Larkin requested a bond reduction, which District Court Judge Robert Bednar granted. The bond was lowered to $2,500.
Larkin’s conviction centered on an incident about 8 p.m. after a police officers attempted to stop a pickup truck in the North Fourth and Kansas Avenue vicinity. The driver did not follow police directions and instead drove across the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge into Missouri. The officer disengaged his signals to conduct the stop, but continued to identify the truck. That turned around and returned to Kansas where tire deflation devices had been deployed.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the vehicle came to rest in the 1100 block of Santa Fe Street vicinity.
