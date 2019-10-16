A 31-year-old male’s wait for a jury trial involving a mid-June shooting that left an Atchison man to an area hospital has lengthened more than a month’s time from its initial date.
Kevin V. Maxey is scheduled for a jury to decide his fate Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Atchison County District Court. A hearing of any pre-trial motions is scheduled for the 9 a.m. docket on Friday, Nov. 8 in district court. Maxey is facing a felony charges that include attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm upon or from any public roadway. Maxey remains in the Atchison County Jail on a $60,000 bond amount that was modified from his first $150,000 bond amount.
Maxey was initially scheduled for a trial proceeding on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The trial was continued at the request of John Kurth, serving as Maxey’s court-appointed defense counsel. Kurth said he needed more time to examine some evidential discovery.
Maxey pleaded not guilty to the charges Sept. 6 following an evidentiary hearing three days prior in district court.
The charges against Maxey are related to an early morning disturbance June 9 near the LFM Park where a group of about 20 persons were present, according to a published Globe news report. Reportedly two persons began to argue with one another. The argument escalated into shots fired, and two bullets struck a 42-year-old male bystander. The victim suffered serious injury and was subsequently transported a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Maxey was apprehended July 3 in St. Joseph, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team. The Buchanan County, Missouri Drug Strike Force, the St. Joseph, Missouri Street Crimes Unit and Atchison Police Department detectives. Following his arrest, Maxey waived extradition proceedings and arrived July 10 in the county jail in Atchison.
