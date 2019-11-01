Possession of dangerous drugs this past summer holds a local woman is in jail following her Halloween arrest at a downtown location.
Ciara L. Swenson, 19, of Atchison, faces felony charges that include possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school that sheriff authorities say is methamphetamine and for use of a controlled telecommunication facility in the distribution of a controlled substance.
The warrant and arrest center upon offenses committed June 16, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported. Its alleged deputies purchased some methamphetamine from Swenson. The alleged sale occurred within a close proximity to Atchison Middle School, Laurie said.
Swenson is held on a $100,000 bond amount. She was present for the criminal docket Friday in Atchison County District and formally heard the charges announced. Swenson is scheduled for the 9 a.m. docket Friday, Nov. 8, with her defense counsel.
Swenson currently was out of jail on a $20,000 bond awaiting a Leavenworth County District Court appointment in connection with her arrest involving suspicions of dangerous on June 24 while she was a passenger in vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation along U.S. Highway 73 and the Happy Hollow Road intersection.
Swenson is scheduled for a status hearing Nov. 15 in that jurisdiction, according to Leavenworth Court files. Swenson faces one count possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, a felony, and one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia, being a hypodermic syringe used to inject a controlled substance into the body.
