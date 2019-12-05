A 30-year-old convicted meth and firearms offender bought himself legal trouble after county lawmen found children present inside a residence where meth was allegedly sold.
Chris A. Studdard remained in the Atchison County Jail facing multiple felony charges one day following his arrest that resulted from a search warrant executed in the 800 block of Kearney Street.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports sheriff’s office authorities executed the warrant after it was alleged methamphetamine was being sold at that residence. Inside the investigation led to the discovery of a quantity of meth within the statutory guideline for distribution, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were also found.
Studdard was arrested for the alleged possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school; aggravated child endangerment; criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; no drug tax stamp; and possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
Formal charges were pending late Thursday afternoon.
Studdard is scheduled to for the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday in Atchison County District Court.
A Kansas Criminal Justice information System report show Studdard has a 2016 Atchison County felony conviction for criminal in possession of a weapon within five year of a felony conviction; and a 2015 Mitchell County felony conviction for drug possession.
