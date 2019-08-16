A plunge into Kansas prison life is in store for a Florissant, Missouri man who drove his car into the city pool at Effingham this past spring.
Jaylon L. Ray, 19, heard his fate announced Friday, Aug. 16 in Atchison County District Court. Ray was handed 18 months for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute with the eligibility for a 20 percent good time credit and 24-months of post-release supervision. Ray was also sentenced to six months for felony fleeing with the intent to elude law enforcement officers to run concurrent to his sentence for possession.
District Court Judge Robert Bednar announced the sentences after a motion to consider a departure filed by Ray’s hired attorney, Robin Fowler. Fowler filed the motion on Ray’s behalf in effort to persuade the judge that probation for Ray might better serve society than prison time.
Ray’s conviction is a result of his immature decisions, Fowler said. Before the defendant’s arrest his ambitions were to join the military and become a U.S. Navy Seal, but he understands those opportunities are now gone.
Fowler emphasized that his client has already served about five months in the county jail, and that he does have some misdemeanor matters to clear up in St. Louis, Missouri and possibly in Colorado.
On his own behalf, Ray said the abstinence has cleared his mind and he would like to further his education. Ray admitted he made some bad decisions, and that he wants to show his capability to change.
Ray was convicted after he pleaded to the counts on June 13 to an amended complaint in district court.
Bednar said the court can’t ignore the outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions are extraditable. Bednar told Ray he has benefits because of his plea. There are certain credits to apply that will result in less prison time for him.
Get things cleared up in Missouri and Colorado, Bednar said. “If you are going to use accept the consequences. Stop running,” Bednar continued. “You’re going to get hurt. You were lucky in this case.”
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ray March 31 after he asked to use a parishioner’s phone outside of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Effingham . The arrest came after authorities determined he was the subject of a manhunt a few hours earlier.
Ray was identified as the suspect who crashed through a fence before his car plunged into the municipal pool in Effingham in wake of his attempt to elude authorities from Jefferson County along Kansas Highway 4 into Atchison County via Edwards Road. About six minutes after Atchison County authorities were advised of the situation, they received an alert from their Jefferson County colleagues that the suspect struck a fence and nose-dived in the pool, Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
Eyewitness accounts then unfolded about an unfamiliar man seen in a field near the water tower outside of the Effingham. Deputies collected a backpack that contained a few pounds of a substance identified as marijuana. Since arrest and subsequent filing of the complaint, Ray has remained in the county jail on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.