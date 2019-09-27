Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities have recovered multiple stolen items as their quest continues to find the parties responsible in connection with a recent rash of in rural parts of Atchison County.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports deputies executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at 1106 North 10th Street in Atchison as they followed leads that developed in wake of ongoing burglaries and theft investigations. The recovered items were are mostly related to incidents at Evegreen Cemetery at Effingham, and the Quintin Meyer resident in the Atchison County side of the Jefferson County line near Valley Falls.
Stihl weed trimmer, gas can, air compressor, shovel, rake and miscellaneous hand tools were recovered that Evergreen Cemetery caretakers, Brock G. Hinz and Donald Hinz, of Effingham, reported taken between Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 after forced entry was made to the walk-in door of a maintenance shed on the cemetery grounds.
“The only item not recovered at this time is the weed eater string,” Laurie said in a press release.
Items recovered from the Meyer burglary include some power tools like a tool set, three types of nail guns, drill bits, hand tools and $50 in currency. A few of tools and frozen steaks and assorted meat items remain unaccounted for.
An investigation was launched after two burglaries were reported Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Muscotah area, Laurie said in his Friday, Sept. 27 blotter report. It was that investigation that led deputies to the previously stolen items.
One Muscotah investigation centers on a break-in Dennis Schwarzer reported occurred within the past month after the culprits gained access into the basement of a residence. Items taken were antiques, railroad memorabilia and ammunition.
The other involves a burglary that occurred about 6:52 a.m. at the Muscotah City Office Building. Brian E. Higley, of Muscotah, reported seven envelopes containing utility payments were taken without authorization. Laurie said deputies have suspects, and the matter remains under investigation.
