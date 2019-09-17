Some early morning domestic discord late last week landed a 50-year-old Atchison woman a jail stay in connection with some destruction of property at an Atchison residence.
Johnnise K. Smith is facing a charge of criminal damage to property, a Level 9 felony offense, rated on the scale of Level 10 being the least severe to Level 1 categorized as an offense of the highest severity. As of Tuesday morning, Smith remained in the Atchison County Jail held on a $5,000 bond amount.
Smith heard the charged announced during the criminal docket Monday afternoon in Atchison
County District Court. John Kurth, an Atchison-based attorney, was court-appointed to serve as defense counsel for Smith.
Police say more than $1,000 worth of damages was inflicted on some articles at a residence in the 500 block of North Sixth Street.
Authorities from Atchison Police Department responded about 5:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and investigated the report of a domestic disturbance, said Police Chief Mike Wilson. Multiple items were damaged from spray paint and glue injected into door locks as well as a broken truck window. In addition to the truck, a motorcycle, television, clothing and some appliances compiled the list of damaged goods.
Police arrested Smith and then transported her to the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.