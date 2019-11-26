A 20-year-old facing charges arising from violent crimes that occurred in late summer of 2018, is scheduled for an upcoming December court date with a new attorney.
Marcel M. Bailey was scheduled to hear the evidence against him Nov. 6 in Atchison County District Court, instead Kevin Reardon, the initial court-appointed counsel, was formally allowed to withdraw from the case. Serving as Bailey’s defense counsel since Sept. 28, 2018, Reardon filed the motion to withdraw on Oct. 4 – the same day Bailey filed a motion pro se to fire him. Plea negotiations been ongoing to reach resolutions in both cases had been ongoing, Reardon had indicated during numerous court appointments prior to the day the recent motions were filed. Among the reasons Bailey cited in his letter are that he did not want the plea as offered and “for not getting things done in a timely manner.”
Bailey faces two batches of charges. The first case, 18CR302 arose from shots fired at a pickup truck and its occupants on Sept. 5, 2018 within Atchison city limits. A male occupant in the vehicle suffered a non- life-threatening injury after a bullet grazed him. The felony charges were filed Sept. 10, 2018 in district court. The complaint alleges: one count first degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, all are categorized as person felonies. The remaining count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a nonperson felony offense.
The second batch of charges file in case number 18CR314 are connected to a home intrusion that occurred Aug. 29, 2018 in the Elm Drive neighborhood along the outskirts of Atchison city limits. This felony complaint alleges aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, two counts aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and criminal in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Gregory Robinson, of Lawrence-based attorney, meets the level of criteria required to defend Bailey, due to the serious nature of the criminal allegations against him. Robinson was appointed to serve as Bailey’s defense counsel on Nov. 14. Bailey’s first appearance with Robinson is tentatively scheduled for the 1 p.m. criminal docket on Monday, Dec. 9 in district court.
Since his arrest for both cases on Sept. 25 after he was located in Topeka, Bailey has been in custody in lieu of a $250,000 bond total. During November 2018, Reardon raised concerns about Bailey’s competency. In light of a competency evaluation Bailey subsequently underwent treatment at the Larned Mental Health Correctional Facility. He returned to the Atchison County Jail after which, court proceedings resumed on Aug. 9, as indicated from district court records.
Bailey’s two co-defendants, Devan Newson and Brandon J. Williams have been charged, convicted and sentenced to serve their respective prison terms for involvement in the home invasion case, the Atchison Globe reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.