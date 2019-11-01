A recent aggravated battery case involving charges filed against three men that KBI investigators say led to the homicide of a Cummings man continues to proceed in Doniphan County District Court.
Scott A. Vandeloo, 44, Brian A. Spilman Jr., 22, and 30-year-old Matthew C. Scherer are currently scheduled to hear a presentation of the evidence against them at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Doniphan County Courthouse located along 120 East Chestnut Street in Troy.
Each of the men are facing an identical charge of aggravated battery, a Level 4 person felony offense, according to Kansas guidelines crimes are categorized on a scale the rates Level 10 as the least severe and Level 1 as the highest severity level. The complaints allege that the men unlawfully, feloniously, willfully and intentionally cause great bodily harm or disfigurement to Jason Pantle.
Initially, the defendants were scheduled for their preliminary hearings in October. The hearings were continued to the one evidentiary hearing scheduled for mid- November. Magistrate Judge Laura Johnson-McNish is scheduled to hear the evidence. Doniphan County Attorney Charles Baskins is prosecuting the case, said Clerk of the District Court Michelle Smith, of Doniphan County.
John Kurth, of Atchison, serves as Vandeloo’s defense counsel; a St. Joseph, Missouri-based attorney Andrew Parmeter is representing Spilman; and Carl E. Cornwell, of Olathe, serves as defense counsel for Scherer.
The charges were filed Sept. 27 in Doniphan County District Court arose from an altercation during a weekend party on Sept. 22 at 159 Monument Road in the Doniphan vicinity.
As a result of a KBI investigation, the three suspects were served warrants arrested at different times and locations during the evening of Sept. 25.
KBI reports indicate Pantle suffered serious head injuries as a result of the altercation at the party. Following the incident, a family member transported Pantle to a residence in the Jayhawk Drive neighborhood. Atchison police officers and Atchison County EMS ambulance responders were dispatched to the residence.
Pantle was directly transported to Atchison Hospital, then transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City for life-threatening injuries. Pantle, 42, a regionally known musician, singer and songwriter, died as a result of his wounds on Dec. 28 at the KU hospital. The KBI announced the matter was upgraded to homicide status on Sept. 30, two days after Pantle’s death.
Bond was set for each of the defendants at $150,000. Scherer and Vandeloo remain in the Leavenworth County Jail. As of Friday, Nov. 1, a Leavenworth Jail staff member reported Spilman has posted bail and has bonded out of the facility.
