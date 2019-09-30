A 42-year-old Cummings man succumbed Saturday to head injuries suffered several days earlier at an overnight party in Doniphan.
Jason Wayne Pantle died at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KBI officials confirmed Monday in a press release, and identified Pantle as the victim of a battery that occurred Sept. 22 at 159 Monument Road.
On Monday, Sept. 30 Charges of homicide were expected to be amended to the complaints against three Atchison men, 44-year-old Scott A. Vandeloo, Matthew C. Scherer, 30, and 22-year-old Brian A. Spilman. KBI agents initially arrested all three men Sept. 25 on charges of aggravated battery in connection with the incident.
All three men were present Friday, Sept. 27 in Doniphan County District Court. The Doniphan County Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.
Doniphan County Court records indicate Spilman has a preliminary evidentiary hearing scheduled for Oct. 8. Andrew Parmeter, of St. Joseph, Missouri, has been court-appointed to serve as Spilman’s defense counsel.
Scherer and Vandeloo were also present on Friday in district court. Scherer’s next court appointment is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 in Doniphan County District Court.
As of Monday morning Scherer and Spilman remained in the Leavenworth County Jail, each held on $150,000 bond. Vandeloo remains incarcerated in the Platte County, Missouri Jail on a $150,000 bond amount.
The statuses of two cases pending against Pantle were addressed during the criminal docket on Monday in Atchison County District Court. Because Pantle is deceased, both matters have been removed from the docket. The formal dismissals are pending filing of the official paperwork in district court. In connection with the first case, the charges include two counts aggravated domestic battery and one count criminal threat in a way to cause terror or evacuation that arose from a May 2 incident. The second case is a driving under the influence related to a June 15 incident. Because Pantle is deceased, both matters have been removed from the docket. The formal dismissals are pending filing of the paperwork in district court.
Pantle was recognized for his wide range of vocal, instrumental musicality and songwriting talents. Pantle was known for his associations with area bands for many years like Euphoria, a rock band in his high school years and more recently the honkytonk stylings with the Blake Camp Band.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Services for Pantle will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Doniphan Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Jason Pantle Musical Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.