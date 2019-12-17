Two local men arrested earlier in the year were recently convicted after they waived their rights to hear the evidence against them and were arraigned in district court for unrelated crimes involving dangerous drugs.
Ross D. Blanc, 49, and 26-year-old David Karl Pickens, both of Atchison, each entered their respective guilty pleas during the morning criminal docket Friday, Dec. 13, before a judge of the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County. Both defendants are repeated drug offenders.
A Lawrence-based attorney served as the court-appointed counsel for each of the defendants.
Blanc pleaded guilty to one count possession a controlled substance with intent to distribute a controlled sentence, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Both are felony drug offenses that potentially carry a maximum penalty of more than 40 months in a state prison. In exchange for his plea, three remaining counts were that included possession of marijuana, no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the factual basis that led to Blanc’s conviction stemmed from a search warrant executed Jan. 12 at a residence and the adjoining outbuildings along Sherman Road. That is where more a large quantity of methamphetamine was seized as well as items like small plastic bags commonly used with the distribution and use of meth.
Pickens pleaded guilty to a Level 3 possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. After Pickens’ plea was heard there were four counts dismissed.
Becker said Pickens’ conviction stemmed from an incident on Aug. 21 when a Kansas City area law enforcement officer contacted local authorities and informed them about a vehicle from Atchison County was involved in a drug transaction within their jurisdiction.
Later, local authorities located a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle enter Atchison County jurisdiction. A pursuit ensued across the Amelia Earhart Bridge, and came to an end when it reached floodwaters in Platte County, Missouri. The driver exited the vehicle. Pickens was the passenger in the vehicle and surrendered himself to authorities and was in possession of one gram of meth and items common with distribution of meth.
Sentencing for both men is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in district court. At that time the court will address a pending probation revocation against Pickens involving a 2017 drug conviction.
Blanc was most recently paroled from prison incarceration on Aug. 18, 2018, to serve post release supervision in Atchison County for a 2017 drug conviction.
