A local man faces the possibility of serving a maximum of more than four years of prison time on the heels of a plea agreement recently announced in district court.
George E. Milson III, 45, of Atchison, pleaded no contest to one count possession with the intention to distribute methamphetamine, a felony. Milson was convicted July 5 in Atchison County District Court. Sentencing for Milson is scheduled for 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, Aug. 16.
The plea was not an admission of guilt from Milson, but his acknowledgement that the evidence heard during a preliminary hearing on June 13 is sufficient enough to convict. Milson pleaded to an amended complaint that centered on a lesser amount of meth in his possession than the amount initially alleged.
According to Kansas Statute an amount between 3.5 to 100 grams of meth constitutes an intent to distribute.
Milson also agreed not to seek probation as an alternative to prison time. The crime is punishable up to a maximum of 51 months. The minimum penalty is 14 months in prison.
Milson’s conviction arose from a warrant related to his failure to appear in court for a 2018 traffic ticket. Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Milson in early April. At that time he was in possession of a substance that appeared to be meth. Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker subsequently filed the meth complaint on April 10 in district court.
John Kurth serves as Milson’s court appointed counsel.
Milson remains in jail awaiting sentencing.
