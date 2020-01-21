About six months after his release from jail for illegal drug activity and other crimes, a local man was convicted Friday in district court related to the same dangerous drug.
Thirty-year-old Blaine M. Walker of Atchison, pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to possession of methamphetamine, a felony offense. Two misdemeanor offenses that include possession of the synthetic marijuana, and paraphernalia were dismissed. Sentencing for Walker is scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, Feb. 28, before a judge of the Atchison County District Court.
The most recent conviction for Walker arose from his arrest by Atchison police officers on Dec. 23, 2019 in the 1400 block of Atchison Street while he was wanted on district court and Atchison Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear. It was during his apprehension when the police found the drugs in Walker’s possession.
At the time of his upcoming sentencing hearing, the court will address a pending felony probation revocation that Walker is also facing. The pending revocation relates to Walker’s 2018 conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
In lieu of the 17 months of prison time, Walker was granted 18 months of probation with the condition that he obtains drug treatment and consecutively serve two jail sentences that included one year for one count interference with law enforcement and six months for attempting to elude law enforcement.
At the time of sentencing in 2018 was eligible for 75 days of credit for the time he was incarcerated between his arrest and sentencing. Walker’s initial release date was scheduled for early September 2019, but he was granted an early release from jail, on July 15, 2019.
At the time Walker was arrested for the meth in 2018, Kansas Department of Corrections had deemed Walker an absconder because he had been paroled May 17, 2017 from state prison after time served for the 2015 felony drug possession and obstruction of the legal process convictions because his whereabouts were unknown from August of 2017 until his arrest in March 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.