Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reports there are two criminal acts committed on Sunday in a rural area of the county that are at the center of two ongoing investigations.
It was about 7:55 p.m. when Dennis F. Palmer, Atchison, reported he confronted a male subject as he attempted to break into Palmer’s residence in the 5000 block of Ottawa Road, south of Atchison. After the confrontation with Palmer the suspect left the residence in a black SUV, Laurie reports. A broken window was discovered in the rear of the residence, and a dresser and shelving inside Palmer’s residence were damaged as well as a screen door along the front of house. The investigation is continuing, Laurie said, and conveyed his belief the incident might be related to a vehicle theft that occurred in Atchison.
Laurie said it was about 10:58 a.m. when Brandon Thummel, of rural Cummings, reported a red Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen from his residence in the 4000 block of Osage Road. As deputies responded they located the stolen vehicle at the 242nd and Osborne roads intersection while its engine was running. Although Thummel’s truck was recovered, he determined about $800 worth of fishing equipment was missing from his stolen truck.
Both cases remained under investigation on Tuesday, Laurie communicated in a press release to the Globe. He indicated there had not been any finding as of late Monday to indicate the two crimes are linked together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.