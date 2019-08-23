Court proceedings are back on track for a local man involved in an alleged sexual attack of an ex-girlfriend during the month of May at her residence.
Richard C. Butler, 43, of Atchison, remained confined as of Friday afternoon at the Atchison County Jail on $100,000 bond, and is facing charges that arose from a May 11 incident within Atchison city limits. The charges, filed on May 13 in the District Court of Atchison County, include:
- Rape, a level 1 person felony, the most severe category of charge available;
- Aggravated criminal sodomy, a level 1 person felony;
- A second count of aggravated criminal sodomy, a level 1 person felony;
- Aggravated kidnapping, a level 1 person felony;
- Aggravated assault, associated with Butler allegedly having put the victim in immediate apprehension of harm with a deadly weapon, that being a knife; a level 7 person felony;
- Aggravated domestic battery, associated with Butler allegedly interrupting the normal breathing or circulation of blood a victim he had resided with in the immediate period prior to the crime, by applying pressure to her throat, neck or chest area in a rude, angry or insulting manner, a level 7 person felony;
- Criminal threat, associated with Butler allegedly having communicated a threat to kill the victim during a telephone conversation, a level 9 person felony;
- A second count of criminal threat, a level 9 person felony;
- Criminal damage to property, associated with Butler allegedly causing damages exceeding $1,000 to the victim’s property, namely a door and its frame, a cell phone, residential alarm equipment, and televisions the victim had an interest in, a level 9 nonperson felony;
- Harassment by telecommunication device, associated with Butler allegedly making calls of a threatening nature to the victim, a Class A nonperson misdemeanor;
- Intimidation of a victim, associated with Butler allegedly attempting to thwart or interfere in the orderly administration of justice by pressuring her to not make a report to law enforcement, a Class B person misdemeanor.
On Friday, Butler was introduced to his third court-appointed defense counsel, KiAnn Spradlin, whose practice covers Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Spradlin requested a preliminary hearing of evidence for Butler, which is currently set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Rex Lane withdrew as Butler’s first court-appointed attorney after Butler filed motions on his own behalf in mid-June. Clinton Lee, his second court-appointed attorney, withdrew on Aug. 19 after Butler again filed motions on his own behalf. Judge Robert Bednar of the District Court has previously informed Butler that because of the serious nature of the charges against him, not all attorneys are qualified to represent him. At that time, Butler indicated he would prefer to defend himself in court on a pro se basis, but later agreed to the appointment of another defense counsel.
During her first appearance with Butler on Friday, Spradlin indicated she will review the pro se motions Butler filed on his own behalf, which include a motion for a change of venue and filings alleging defamation of character and slander by the victim against Butler. Spradlin requested at least five days to review these motions before the court takes further action on them.
Atchison Police Department officers first arrested Butler on May 11 amid a series of events that began with a dispute between Butler and his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend. The dispute happened on May 10 at a location away from the victim’s home, before Butler and the victim are thought to have gone their separate ways.
The victim returned to her home in the early morning hours of May 11, where she allegedly found Butler lying in wait, having invaded her home without her knowledge. Police reported that Butler approached the victim with a knife and coerced her into a sexually violent ordeal that lasted for several hours.
At daybreak, the victim managed to escape to a neighbor’s residence, where she sought help. Police responded to the victim’s residence, where they apprehended Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.