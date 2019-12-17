The trial for a local man accused of multiple sexual and domestic violence offenses is underway.
In the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County, Richard C. Butler, 43, of Atchison, faces one or more charges of rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault; aggravated domestic battery; criminal threat; criminal damage to property; as well as misdemeanor counts that include intimidation of a victim and harassment by a telecommunication device.
The selection of a jury panel, with Judge Robert Bednar of the district court presiding, was completed early afternoon on Tuesday. Opening arguments and testimony began later in the afternoon. The trial is expected to last several days.
The complaint against Butler stemmed from an incident on or about May 11 at a residence within Atchison city limits. Butler remains in custody at the Atchison County Jail, pending fulfillment of a $100,000 cash or surety bond agreement.
