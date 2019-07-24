The trial for a local man accused of attempted second degree murder in connection with an officer involved shooting will continue into a third day.
The second day of testimony on Wednesday recessed after Bryan Boldridge testified under oath on his own behalf in Atchison County District Court. After jurors were dismissed from the courtroom, Judge Robert Bednar and Chris Scott, Boldridge’s court-appointed defense counsel planned to prepare the jury instructions.
Boldridge’s testimony was heard after Scott moved for an acquittal because the defendant was fearful for his life and acted in self-defense. The stories have been inconsistent with one another, Scott said. Becker disagreed and said the all testimonies heard have been consistent.
Bednar denied the motion. “The State has met its burden of proof to proceed to the jury,” Bednar said and then briefly recessed the proceeding for a short break.
Early in the trial proceedings jurors were shown from a visual video recording of the interaction that led to an exchange of gunfire between Boldridge and Officer Darren Kelley of the Atchison Police Department. Boldridge suffered injuries. Kelley managed to escape injury.
Justin Harmon and Earl Brown, water utility staffers for the City of Atchison, both took the stand and under oath offered eyewitness accounts concerning the conversation and actions that escalated to the shots fired mid-morning on Oct. 31, 2018, at 1103 North Fourth St.
Both Harmon and Brown testified they were on the scene in regards to the theft of water services and criminal damage to a padlock and brass cage installed to prevent tampering with the water meter valve. The matter was referred to police, according to city government protocol. Kelley responded and Boldridge arrived a few minutes later.
Harmon and Brown each testified they heard Boldridge mention he was looking for his kids. Both workers testified they saw Boldridge exit his truck, then approached them and Kelley with an AK-47-style rifle vertically leaned against his shoulder and a holstered revolver strapped to his hip. Boldridge put the rifle down and leaned it against a tree before he walked from his property onto the street. There was an exchange of words between Boldridge and Kelley.
The utility workers each described Boldridge’s demeanor as seemingly agitated. Kelley was not as he told Boldridge that he was under arrest and commanded him to go to the police station, but Boldridge walked away.
Harmon said he remembered he became nervous about what might happen. He testified he heard Kelley tell Boldridge to keep his hands away from his hip and then ordered him to put his hands up. Then Boldridge went toward Kelley and appeared to “square up” like he was ready to fight.
Harmon said it all happened within a matter of a few seconds. Kelley told Boldridge “‘come with me or I will tase you,’” Harmon said. Kelley ended up deploying his Taser. Harmon testified that he is 100 percent certain the defendant pulled his weapon and shot first. Kelley stumbled and fell as he returned fire, Harmon said.
“I was in the line of fire,” Harmon said, “I ran back behind the tree.”
Brown said he ducked down for cover behind the police car, and watched the shooting through the vehicle’s back window.
Five KBI agents offered testimony that centered on elements of the investigation that ensued. Special Agent Jarrod Gill, Field Agent Crystal Hornsworth, Agent Eric Moore, Agent Robert Jacobs and Special Agent Andy Herrara all testified of the findings revealed from the collected evidence on behalf of the KBI Special Response Team.
Gill testified 10 rounds were fired from Kelley’s Glock service weapon. Gill said that it appears that Boldridge’s silver revolver malfunctioned and that a casing was not discharged.
Agent James Stevens, a forensics weapons expert, testified the Glock 40 service weapon was operational; the silver revolver is of a Smith and Wesson 357 make. One bullet was in a fired position in the chamber and there were bullet fragments stuck in the chamber. This indicated a malfunction occurred at some point that involved the firing pin. The rifle was functional.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday in district with closing arguments from the prosecution and defense before the anticipated start of jury deliberation.
