A Hiawatha Elementary School teacher is among 32 first-year educators from Kansas who are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2020 Kansas Horizon Award program.
Scotti Twombly Hanf is one of the 2020 Kansas Horizon Award recipients announced in January by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE).
The first-year educators were honored at a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) State Education Conference in February in Topeka.
The Kansas Horizon Award program, sponsored by KSDE, allows all school districts in the state an opportunity to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding.
The program is a regional competition with four regions corresponding to the state’s U.S. congressional districts. Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected for the award from each region.
Recipients of the 2020 Kansas Horizon Award were notified of their selection by Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson.
“We are fortunate to have such quality teachers in classrooms across Kansas,” Watson said. “I want to congratulate these first-year educators. It is because of them that we move closer to our vision of leading the world in the success of each student.”
Representing Region 3, Twombly Hanf teaches second grade at USD 415 Hiawatha Elementary School.
As recipients of the Kansas Horizon Award, these educators are invited to join KEEN, a network of educators from around the state who have been formally recognized for exemplary performance. Members of KEEN have an opportunity to network with other outstanding educators and participate in several professional development programs throughout the year.
