A mid-week burglary in the Atchison is the focus of an ongoing police investigation that involves multiple items including a handgun valued at thousands of dollars.
Police launched their investigation after a 45-year-old victim reported on Wednesday, Sept. 18 that a resident in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street was burglarized. In addition to the Ruger .44 caliber handgun, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces, jewelry, liquor and silver coins are also missing, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The loss value is about $4,000. Police determined forced entry was made through a door. As of Friday afternoon no arrest had been made, but police are following leads, Wilson said.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie also indicates multiple burglaries and theft investigations have been ongoing in different parts of rural Atchison County.
Quintin Meyer reported on Sept. 18 his 206th Road residence located along the Valley Falls mail route was burglarized. During the unlawful and forced entry a door and jamb were damaged. There were some items taken that include several power tools, a tool set, three different types of nail guns, drill bits, hand tools, $50 in miscellaneous currency and frozen steaks.
Laurie also indicated lawn and garden items were targeted goods in wake of criminal activities throughout September. The cases involve items taken from the Evergreen Cemetery at Effingham and Urban Lawncare located south of Atchison city limits.
“We do not know if any of them are related,” Laurie communicated in an email to the Globe earlier this week. “(There is) nothing to tie any of them together at this time.”
Brock G. Hinz and Donald Hinz reported the maintenance building at the cemetery had been broken into between the evening hours on Sept. 14 and 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Entry was made with a type of pry tool through the walk-in door, Laurie said. It was determined a gas can and a Stihl weed trimmer were unlawfully removed from the building Sept. 14-15. On the morning of Sept. 16, Donald Hinz reported some items were missing as the result of a possible separate incident. The centered on a missing air compressor, hand tools, a shovel , rake and a large spool of weed trimmer string. The loss value is about $500, Laurie said.
Michelle Urban representing Urban Lawncare reported the theft of a chain saw and two pole saws occurred between Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. Laurie said it is unknown if the saws were taken from a job site or the business location. The cost range of the missing items is about $1,400.
Laurie reports deputies are also investigating the theft of more than $236 from the Muscotah Mercantile. Owner Carol J. Hanson reported the money was taken between noon on Sept. 16 and 7 a.m. Sept. 17.
There are no signs of forced entry, Laurie said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about any one of these crimes, or to report suspicious activities are urged to notify authorities. Call the Atchison County Communications Center anytime day or night at 913-367-4323, or persons may also walk into the Atchison County Law Enforcement Center, or Atchison Police Department located in Atchison City Hall.
Mary Meyers can be reached at mary.meyers@atchisonglobenow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.