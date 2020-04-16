Police say a pickup truck reported stolen within recent days marks the second larceny within the past two weeks that occurred within Atchison city limits.
Brent Hughes, Denton, was ready to leave a residence about 7 a.m. Wednesday and realized the white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck he had last seen parked at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 of North Fourth Street.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the theft is under investigation as well as one case related to the theft of a 2007 Monte Carlo reported stolen overnight in March 30-31 also from the 1000 block of North Fourth Street. There are some similarities in the two cases, Wilson said. The vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left inside them both, and they are the same color.
Since the first of January, police have investigated four vehicle thefts. Two of these have resulted in recovered vehicles. The first occurred in January, it was recovered along the Kansas Turnpike and police have been advised arrests were made in a neighboring jurisdiction, Wilson said. The vehicle reported stolen during February was recovered within hours after an investigation was launched. It was discovered parked at a different location and there were no damages.
Anyone with information about this crime, or who notice any suspicious behavior can call police during daytime hours at 913-367-5525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.