A toddler has been released from a Kansas City hospital and continues to recover from injuries allegedly inflicted from a parent now held in the county jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Joseph A. Marsh, 26, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested Friday, April 3 by Atchison police after they served him an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him for child abuse and aggravated battery. The felony warrant arose from an evening incident that occurred March 27 at an Atchison residence. Marsh was already incarcerated at the time police arrested him for the child abuse. He had been in incarcerated since March 28 after police arrested him for an outstanding district court warrant for failure to appear in connection with an unrelated matter.
Police launched their investigation on March 28 after information was obtained from a Kansas City hospital with a notification that a 3-year-old male was brought to the hospital with bruises and a head injury during the previous night.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Atchison County EMS ambulance initially transported the boy to a local hospital and then subsequently to a hospital in Kansas City. Wilson identified Marsh as the child’s father.
“There were concerns by hospital staff that the injuries could be the result of child abuse,” Wilson said in a press release to the Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.