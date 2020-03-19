Director Wesley Lanter, Atchison County Emergency Managements announced Thursday morning, a Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order advising all district courts will close for all hearings until further notice.
“By Order of the Kansas Supreme Court, per Administrative Order No. 2020-PR-016, (Atchison County) District Court is closed for all hearings, except emergency hearings, until further notice. Persons who wish to seek an emergency Protection from Abuse Order or Protection from Stalking Order can obtain the proper forms from kscourts.org, Kansas Judicial Council website, and file by FAX at 913-367-1171. All persons with business before the Court should call 913-804-6060 for direction,” as directed by the Kansas Supreme Court.
There will be no regularly scheduled district court dockets throughout this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.