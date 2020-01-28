Thirty M. days in jail for contempt of court is on order for a 34-year-old Atchison woman for her unexpected verbal outburst of profane and ethnic epithets heard in Friday in district court.
Katie Thomas was initially present on Jan. 24 in Atchison County District Court with her attorney Kansas City-based Judd Herbster. Thomas faces one felony count aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count battery in connection with an incident that occurred Dec. 27, 2019 in the 500 block of South Sixth Street. While in court, a date for Thomas to hear the evidence against her was put on the calendar for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. As Thomas was about to return to her seat she suddenly became upset and verbalized her angst.
District Court Judge Robert Bednar ordered Thomas the contempt fine for the defendant, who was escorted from the courtroom by multiple jailers.
The formal felony complaint against Thomas, filed Dec. 30, 2019 alleges she caused harm to a 54-year-old female when she threw a glass at the victim’s face and body. Count II alleges Thomas committed battery when she made contact with another female victim in a rude, angry or insulting manner, a misdemeanor offense. Thomas is a Kansas lifetime violent offender registrant since Aug. 6, 2014 arising from a 2007 felony conviction for assault with a weapon in Hill County Montana.
Thomas remains in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
