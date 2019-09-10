A Gardner resident is facing felony charges in connection with allegations arising with recent criminal activities at an Atchison business.
Alexey Aranda-Gomez, 29, of Gardner, has been freed on bond following his arrest on Sunday, Sept. 8, by the Atchison Police Department in connection with computer crime and theft at a store in the 600 block of South 10th St. Charges have been filed for the two offenses, both felonies, as well as three counts of criminal usage of a financial card.
Aranda-Gomez learned of the case filed against him at 1 p.m. Monday in district court, whereupon a family member approached the bench and proceeded to translate for him; Aranda-Gomez had stated in court that he is a Spanish speaker and that he doesn’t speak English. Via his translator, the court briefed Aranda-Gomez on his right to an attorney, and the opportunity to obtain release on $5,000 bond. Aranda Gomez’ next appointment before a judge has been set for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in district court.
APD Chief Mike Wilson said the arrest of Aranda-Gomez centered on police suspicions that Aranda-Gomez entered the store on Aug. 30 and Sept. 3. Reports from those dates indicate the usage of a stolen credit card to purchase items including several weed eaters, boots and a fuel tank transfer. The total value of the merchandise is about $1,100, Wilson said.
