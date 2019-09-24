Two Effingham men are facing charges in connection with a weekend burglary in a rural part of the county.
David E. Lockhard, 59, and 53-year-old Michael D. Felton were arrested by Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities after passersby took note of a suspicious vehicle parked by a residence and reported the tag number and vehicle description for what they thought might be a burglary in progress. In turn, deputies later arrested Felton along George Street and Lockard along Howard Street in Effingham.
Both men are scheduled for the 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, Sept. 27 in Atchison County District Court. Following their apprehensions on Sunday, both defendants were booked into the Atchison County Jail and held on respective $10,000 bond amounts.
Lockhard faces burglary of a non-dwelling, felony, and misdemeanor attempted theft charges. He remains incarcerated.
Felton bailed out of jail on Monday, and is facing aiding an attempted burglary of a non-dwelling, a felony, and attempted theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.