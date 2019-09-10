A 29-year-old Hispanic-speaking Gardner resident is facing felony charges in connection with allegations arising with recent criminal activities at an Atchison business.
Alexey Aranda-Gomez remained in the Atchison County Jail Tuesday morning on the heels of his arrest Sunday, Sept. 8 by Atchison police for computer crime and theft Orscheln’s, 605 South 10 St.
Charges filed Monday against Aranda-Gomez include computer crime and theft, both felony offenses, and three counts criminal use of a financial card.
Aranda-Gomez was present for the 1 p.m. criminal docket Monday in Atchison County District Court. After Aranda-Gomez indicated he does not speak English, a family member present in support of Gomez approached the bench and translated the court proceeding to Aranda-Gomez that included his right to an attorney to represent him and the opportunity for release on bond. Bond was set at $5,000, his next appointment is scheduled for the 1 p.m. criminal docket on Monday, Sept. 16 in district court.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Aranda-Gomez’s arrest centered on the suspicions that he was the subject who had previously been inside the store on Aug. 30 and Sept. 3. On those dates a stolen credit card was used to purchase items that included several week eaters, boots and a fuel tank transfer. The value of the merchandise is about $1,100, Wilson said.
