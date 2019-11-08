The legal proceedings involving an Atchison man and Kansas City Woman is about to come full circle in district court.
Bambi J. Richardson, 42, formerly of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty Friday in Atchison County District Court after she waived her right to an evidentiary hearing to crimes that occurred within recent months at Walmart. Richardson potentially faces up more than six years in state prison as punishment for the three felonies connected to her plea.
Possession of meth carries a possible penalty from 10 to 42 months; interference with law enforcement and attempted battery of law enforcement are each punishable by five to 17 months.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker read aloud the factual basis that led to Richardson’s conviction that arose from a July 26 incident after police officer arrived in response to a shoplifting at Walmart. There Richardson was identified as a suspect in connection with a number of items that were partially scanned through an electronic checkout.
Police arrived to apprehend Richardson as she attempted to resist arrest she laid atop the ground with her legs up kicking at officers. Officers subdued her and turned her over onto her stomach atop the surface.
Officers then found a small plastic bag that contained an off-white powdery substance. A KBI lab result determined the substance to be methamphetamine. Richardson is tentatively scheduled for a sentencing hearing the 9 a.m. criminal docket Friday, Dec. 20 in district court.
Judd Herbster, a Kansas City-based attorney serves as Richardson’s court appointed defense counsel. As part of a plea agreement Herbster negotiated, charges filed in connection with an Oct. 12 incident in the 1500 block of Applegate Drive vicinity were dismissed.
It was that particular day when Richardson was arrested for criminal trespass. Her co-defendant, 47-year-old Chad A. Stroble was arrested for suspicions involving a van reported stolen from Kansas City, Missouri. However, one count driving while suspended, a second or subsequent offense was filed against Stroble, which he pleaded guilty to Nov. 1 in district court.
Although the DWS is a misdemeanor offense and he was sentenced to one year in the county jail, that was suspended to serve only 90 days and 11 months of probation of his time in Atchison County. Stroble is subject to felony hold by the Missouri Department of Corrections. Stroble said that he expects to serve five years in a Missouri prison for a previous crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.