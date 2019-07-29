An investigative team of six special agents comprising the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Task Force is continuing to take reports of alleged sexual abuse and misconduct by members of the Catholic clergy in Kansas.
The KBI recently released an update of its findings since the launch of its investigation in February, at the request of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the KBI reported. At the time of the investigation’s launch, the KBI asked Kansans to report to the agency any victimization by members of the clergy, church employees, church volunteers, or any other persons in positions of authority within the church associated with any of the four Catholic dioceses in Kansas.
Since that time, the KBI reports the agency has received 119 reports from victims who have contacted them related to both recent and past sexual abuse committed by clergy members. Of the reports, the task force agents have initiated 74 investigations in 33 different Kansas counties.
Victims are asked to report all incidents of sexual abuse that involve a member of the clergy, no matter how long ago the incident occurred, even if it was previously reported to the church or law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing and the task force agents expect it to be lengthy.
To report an incident call 1-800-KS-CRIME, or email at ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov.
It was on Nov. 15, 2018, when Schmidt requested a special investigation involving all allegations of sexual abuse. The KBI task force agents are to work with prosecutors and law enforcement partners to make determinations concerning any sexual abuse incidents will be subject to prosecution.
