A local woman remained jailed without bond Tuesday after what police said was a weekend verbal exchange that escalated and led to her arrest in connection with aggravated battery involving a moving vehicle.
Felieca K. Paxton, 23, of Atchison, was arrested on Monday for an aggravated battery that occurred late Sunday night. Formal charges were pending as of Tuesday, contingent on the prosecutor’s review of the arrest reports.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said that a little before 11 p.m. Sunday, a local man told police he had been intentionally struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by a woman he knows in the vicinity of 12th and Laramie. The suspected driver remained at large until Monday.
Atchison County Jail information indicates Paxton has been in custody there since 11:36 p.m. Monday following arrest by APD. Wilson said Paxton and the victim have domestic ties.
The victim indicated he was en route to a friend’s residence when he saw Paxton, Wilson said. The victim told police that in an effort to avoid being hit by Paxton’s vehicle, he jumped up on top of the hood, then rolled off, managing to land on his feet. However, the front of the vehicle struck him, causing injuries to his hand and leg.
After the incident, Wilson said, the victim left the scene and called police from his friend’s residence. He ultimately didn’t seek transport from the scene or other immediate medical services.
